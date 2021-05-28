AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE CL opened at $83.69 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.