AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 299 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $876.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $831.90 and its 200 day moving average is $745.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $888.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

