AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $344.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.32. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.72 and a 52-week high of $348.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.