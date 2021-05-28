Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $25.44

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $26.60. Azul shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 13,031 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

