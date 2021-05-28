B. Riley Comments on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NGM opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

