Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Down 4.7%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 10,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 800,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $739.85 million, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,450,000 after buying an additional 10,720,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 4,592,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

