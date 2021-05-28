Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Acquires 21,897 Shares

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold bought 21,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.89 ($21,427.78).

Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

