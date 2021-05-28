Balentine LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.51. 57,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,998. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

