Balentine LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balentine LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in salesforce.com by 59.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 9,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $15.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.94. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

