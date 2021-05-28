Balentine LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,254. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

