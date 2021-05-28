Balentine LLC Has $544,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 163,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 81,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $233.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

