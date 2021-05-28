Balentine LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.65. 110,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

