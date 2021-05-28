Balentine LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,641,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $215.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

