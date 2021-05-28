Balentine LLC Sells 24 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $671.66. 4,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,273. The stock has a market cap of $281.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $319.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $645.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.