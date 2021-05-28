Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,852,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 10,833,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.5 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco de Sabadell presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNDSF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 400,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

