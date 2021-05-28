Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.61 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,330,099. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $462.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.