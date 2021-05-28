Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

