Banco Santander S.A. Sells 263 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

