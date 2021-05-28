Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $291.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.31.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

