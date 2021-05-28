Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after acquiring an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.