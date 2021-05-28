Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

