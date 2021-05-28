Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 16,617 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $118.57 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.90.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

