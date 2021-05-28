Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 52,730 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,730 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.
Regions Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
