Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,695 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

EWC stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

