Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 46,786 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,786 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,459.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,326 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.