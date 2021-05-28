Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 23,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 796,754 shares.The stock last traded at $101.58 and had previously closed at $102.50.

The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

