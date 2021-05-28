Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,356 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $155.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.