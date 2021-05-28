Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,392 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.01 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

