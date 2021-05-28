Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 120,000.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

