Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

