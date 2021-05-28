BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,114 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $52,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

