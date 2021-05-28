Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.90

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and traded as low as $27.56. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 26,315 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $225.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 816 shares of company stock valued at $22,796. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

