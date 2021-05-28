Barclays Initiates Coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

