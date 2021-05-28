Barclays Reiterates GBX 1,700 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,289 ($16.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market cap of £100.64 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,332.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,336.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

