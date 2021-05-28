Barclays Trims Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Target Price to $500.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.21.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $367.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.55 and a 200 day moving average of $342.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

