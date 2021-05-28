Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, an increase of 762.3% from the April 29th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.35. 12,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,174. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 132,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $343,597.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,253,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

