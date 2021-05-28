Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,291 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.