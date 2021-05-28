Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) received a C$28.00 price target from stock analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$28.24 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$50.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.35.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

