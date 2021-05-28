BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.93. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

