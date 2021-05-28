Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 3.8% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.33 and last traded at $82.94. 1,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 875,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

