Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $351,757.04 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $351,757.04 and approximately $124,565.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.