Belden Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.50. Belden has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.