Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
