Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.