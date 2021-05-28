Berenberg Bank Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €87.00 ($102.35) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 44.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.09 ($121.28).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €156.70 ($184.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €166.50 ($195.88).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.