Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTGOF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

