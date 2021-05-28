Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by 61.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.14 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

