Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.26.

NYSE BBY opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

