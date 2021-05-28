Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

BBY opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

