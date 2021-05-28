Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 295,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,359. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

