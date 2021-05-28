Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Barclays to Buy

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.